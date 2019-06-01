Alaphilippe extends Deceuninck – Quick-Step deal

Alaphilippe joined the team in 2014 when he turned professional, and is currently the UCI Individua Classification leader.

He has impressed this season at Milano-Sanremo, Strade Bianche, Fleche Wallonne, and at the Vuelta in San Juan, Tour Colombia, Tirreno-Adriactico and Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

“This is the team which gave me the chance to turn pro six years ago and where I feel at home. It’s my second family and I am very grateful for all the support I have received over the years as part of the amazing Wolfpack," Alaphilippe said.

"I had also other offers, but my priority was always to ink a new deal with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, because this squad has a unique spirit and winning mentality which make up for a perfect environment to develop.

"I’m happy I could sign this contract before the second part of the season, which I am ready to kick off at the Critérium du Dauphiné, next week”, said the reigning Tour de France KOM champion.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere was enthusiastic with his rider, saying, ""e hope to enjoy many other beautiful and memorable victories together.”