Getty Images
Alaphilippe extends Deceuninck – Quick-Step deal
Julian Alaphilippe has extended his contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step to remain with the team until 2021.
Alaphilippe joined the team in 2014 when he turned professional, and is currently the UCI Individua Classification leader.
He has impressed this season at Milano-Sanremo, Strade Bianche, Fleche Wallonne, and at the Vuelta in San Juan, Tour Colombia, Tirreno-Adriactico and Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
“This is the team which gave me the chance to turn pro six years ago and where I feel at home. It’s my second family and I am very grateful for all the support I have received over the years as part of the amazing Wolfpack," Alaphilippe said.
"I had also other offers, but my priority was always to ink a new deal with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, because this squad has a unique spirit and winning mentality which make up for a perfect environment to develop.
"I’m happy I could sign this contract before the second part of the season, which I am ready to kick off at the Critérium du Dauphiné, next week”, said the reigning Tour de France KOM champion.
Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere was enthusiastic with his rider, saying, ""e hope to enjoy many other beautiful and memorable victories together.”