Alvarado came out on top after the tightest of battles with Dutch rivals Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand, who also finished on the podium second and third respectively.

And while Worst got the better of Alvarado two weeks ago in the penultimate World Cup round in Nommay, the 21-year-old sprinter edged this one by a second in an enthralling final lap, bursting into tears as she crossed the finish line.

Video - Alvarado holds off Dutch compatriots for sensational win 01:03

"Right now, I'm feeling very tired. It's an indescribable feeling, to finally be world champion," Alvarado said in the post-race flash interview. The Dutch selection dominated the race and quickly rode away with the podium positions.

"The other riders will feel disappointed. It was a very tight and close battle between the Dutch riders. I'm very happy that I could finish first," Alvarado said.

Katherine Compton finished fourth, one second behind Alvarado, with defending triple champion Sanne Cant finishing 12th after crossing the finish line over three minutes later.