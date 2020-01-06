The Olympic road race in Tokyo and World Championships in Switzerland follow closely behind the two Grand Tour events, with just six days separating the final stage of the Tour de France and the Olympic race.

Therefore Valverde, who at 39 is unlikely to compete at the Olympics again, does not intend to finish either tour.

“That’s the idea. Those who know recognise that it is very complicated to arrive at the Games 100 per cent if you compete to the fullest until the last day in France,” he told Marca.

“For that reason, barring surprises, that's the plan and I think it's the best decision.

“The same goes for La Vuelta. We will return with fatigue from Japan and will need some time to adapt. I’ll probably not get to the Vuelta in my best form but it will serve to prepare for the World Championships.”

Valverde won the World Championships in 2018 but has never medalled at the Olympics.

He says that will be his top target this year.

“Yes, it will be the priority objective, though there will be others," he said.

"I want to get to Tokyo as well as possible. The World Championships will also be an important event, but for now, I am focused on the Games. It is like the great challenge that I'm missing, and it makes me very excited."