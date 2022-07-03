Former world champion and Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde has been hospitalised after being the victim of a hit-and-run incident during a training run on Saturday morning.

Valverde was joined by two friends on the ride in Murcia, Spain, who were also hospitalised, but Movistar have reported neither rider received any serious injuries or fractures.

The 42-year-old is set to remain in hospital under observation for 24 hours.

“We confirm that Alejandro Valverde has no fractures or serious injuries after suffering an incident this Saturday when he was riding with a teammate in Alcantarilla,” a Movistar statement read.

“Bala will remain under observation for 24 hours and will later be discharged. His partner is also ok.”

Valverde took to social media to update fans on the incident, confirming it wasn’t serious.

"I want to thank you all for the support and affection that I have received today. Luckily everything has been a scare and I'm fine,” he wrote.

Valverde is set to retire from professional cycling in October 2022 at the end of the season, riding his last Grand Tour at the Vuelta a Espana in August and his last race at Il Lombardia in October.

