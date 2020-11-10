Britain's Alex Dowsett has announced he will attempt to break cycling's Hour Record at the Manchester Velodrome on December 12.

The time-trial specialist set the record for riding the furthest in 60 minutes in May 2015, but he was beaten 36 days later by Bradley Wiggins.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider from Essex will now try to beat the current best of 55.039km set by Belgian Victor Campenaerts in Mexico in 2019. Campenaerts also benefited from decreased air density, something Dowsett will not have in the United Kingdom.

Alex Dowsett says he's 'fitter, lighter and more aero' ahead of hour record attempt

Dowsett said: "When I took the record in 2015, we rode enough to break the record but I knew I had more in the tank at the end, which was frustrating given the work put in by everyone.

"I spotted an opportunity in December this year to have another go and obviously I want to try and break the record. I want to see what I’m capable of and it’s an event I just really love and feel privileged to have the opportunity to take on again.

"In terms of difficulty, this time around I know the bar has been set extremely high by Victor.

It’s going to be a very big ask but I think I’m capable.

