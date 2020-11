Cycling

Alex Dowsett ‘not ready to retire’ and reveals Olympics are his big target for 2021

Alex Dowsett spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about why he’s not ready to step away from the sport and what his aims are for next year’s cycling season. A bid for Olympic Gold is top of the list, but Dowsett says he has other fish to fry.

00:07:33, 11 views, 19 hours ago