Cycling

Alex Dowsett says he’s ‘fitter, lighter and more aero’ ahead of hour record attempt

Alex Dowsett spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about his upcoming attempt to regain the hour record. The British rider and time trial specialist broke the record in 2015, but has subsequently seen that distance bettered by Bradley Wiggins and Victor Campanaerts. The 32-year-old says he feels he has more in him and will challenge for the record again in December.

00:05:37, 2 views, an hour ago