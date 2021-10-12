Alex Dowsett will attempt to break the Hour Record again in Mexico on November 3.

British time trial specialist Dowsett had planned an attempt last December but called it off after he contracted Covid-19.

He was scheduled to ride in Manchester, but will now head to a velodrome at altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where Victor Campenaerts set the existing men's Hour Record of 55.089km in April 2019.

Israel Start-Up Nation rider Dowsett, who previously held the record for just a month in 2015 before it was broken by Bradley Wiggins, said: “When I took the record in 2015, we rode enough to break the record but I knew I had more in the tank at the end which was frustrating given the work put in by everyone.

“Last year’s attempt was derailed when I contracted Covid-19 but the same reasons for wanting to do it are all still there. I want to see what I’m capable of and it’s an event I just really love and feel privileged to have the opportunity to take on again.

“In terms of difficulty I know the bar has been set extremely high by Victor. It’s going to be a very big ask but I think I’m capable. The biggest hurdle this time with it being in Mexico will be the altitude.

"Being at altitude the power output required will be lower than at sea level because of the thin air, but it’s not all plain sailing as the thin air also brings a tougher environment for breathing. We think in the end it should be more beneficial than detrimental to be at altitude.”

The Hour Record sees riders cover as much distance as possible in 60 minutes around a track.

