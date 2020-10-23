Vuillermoz, who has ridden in nine Grand Tours, seven being the Tour de France, is pleased to have made the move from AG2R.

"In the team's days as Bouygues Telecom, I'd already follow it closely with the desire to one day join.

"I spoke to [team manager] Jean-René Bernaudeau at length on the phone, discussing what it was I was looking for, and we were immediately on the same wavelength," said Vuillermoz. "Both the sporting aspects and the human values of the team are what prompted me to sign here."