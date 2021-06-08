1. SLOVENIA’S TIME TO SHINE

The 2021 edition of the Tour de Slovenia arrives at a time of unparalleled success for the country’s road cyclists. Last September, Slovenians Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates and Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo–Visma occupied the top two steps of the podium at the Tour de France, thereby cementing their reputation among the most feared stage racers in world cycling. While Pogačar may have emerged victorious on that occasion, it is his more senior compatriot Roglič who has enjoyed the greater success at his home tour with victories in 2015 and 2018. Pogačar will race in 2021 and would dearly love to claim the winner’s jersey in front of his home fans.

2. WORLD CLASS RACING

The 2019 race, won by Italy’s Diego Ulissi, captured the imagination of the Slovenian nation and was watched by over 10 million viewers worldwide. The tour is classified as Hors Class by the International Cycling Union (UCI), a label reserved for the most prestigious competitions in the UCI World Tour series. This year’s race is expected to once more attract some of the biggest names in the sport.

3. A VISUAL DELIGHT

Recent travel restrictions notwithstanding, Slovenia has established an outstanding reputation as a tourist destination. This year’s race will take in a succession of beautiful landscapes stretching from the Adriatic Sea to the Pannonian Plain, not to mention the Alpine peaks on its northern border. For culture lovers, the route will also visit the historic cities of Celje and Ptuj, as well as the capital Ljubljana.

4. FIGHT FOR GREEN

A number of years ago, the race adopted a new slogan: “Fight for Green”. Just as the riders battle for the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France, green is the colour that everyone wants to wear at the Tour of Slovenia. The slogan also has a double meaning connected with Slovenia’s passionate commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development. The country’s environmental credentials will be on display once more at this year’s race, with the route passing through nine locations classified as “Slovenia Green” destinations by the country’s tourist board.

5. A CLIMAX AT THE HOME OF SLOVENIAN CYCLING

The Tour of Slovenia dates back to 1993, only two years after the country had gained independence from Yugoslavia. The first edition was organised on the initiative of the cycling club in Novo Mesto, a city on the Krka River in south-eastern Slovenia. Since then, the race has finished in Novo Mesto on no fewer than 23 of its 26 editions. That tradition will be upheld on Sunday 13 June, when the winner of the Tour of Slovenia 2021 will be crowned.

