The 2020 Amstel Gold Race is in doubt after the introduction of more Covid-19 restrictions from the Dutch government.

The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has advised against non-essential travel between major Dutch cities Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. In addition large gatherings have been banned. The moves were taken after a recent spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Those restrictions led day two of the BinckBank Tour, due to take place in Vlissingen, to be cancelled by race organisers, which has led to concerns over the Amstel Gold’s future.

The Dutch time trial championships, scheduled for 7 October - three days before the Amstel Gold’s Race’s 10 October start date - were abandoned on Tuesday.

Speaking to Sporza, Amstel Gold organiser Leo van Vliet said: "It's very exciting, we've been having conversations all day long.

"It looked good nonetheless. We submitted our plans last week, both at the UCI and at national and local level. It looked like everything would be approved, but yesterday's tightening has put everything in jeopardy again.

"The decision is in the hands of the 'Security Region'. They have to take the plunge. We can only do our very best to make everything as safe as possible. When the decision will be made, I don't know at the moment. week, otherwise it will be very difficult for us anyway.

"Plan A has been off the table for a long time, plan B too. We are already working on plan C, so to speak."

The first Amstel Gold race was held in 1966 and there has been an event every year since inception. The 2019 edition was won by Mathieu van der Poel for Corendon-Circus.

