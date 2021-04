Cycling

Amstel Gold 2021 cycling video highlights - Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma grabs sensational win

Marianne Vos finished off the Amstel Gold one-day race in style on Sunday. Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini were locked in a battle just beyond the base of the Cauberg with 2km to go, only for the Jumbo-Visma rider to lead the chasing group past the pair and into a first-place finish with a late dash to the line.

00:04:09, an hour ago