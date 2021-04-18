Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the Women’s Amstel Gold Race, finishing in a time of 3:00:20.

The 33-year-old sealed it in a photo finish, surging past Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to take top spot in the phenomenal final sprint.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished second with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) in third.

"I was out of breath for the whole last lap and there were several attacks," Vos said at the finish in her post-race interview.

"Grace Brown had a good opportunity and then, of course, the two in the front on the final climb the Cauberg but when it was a final sprint of course you have a little bit of energy left for the last few hundred metres.

"I expected a hard race but it was even harder than expected."

