Amstel Gold Race 2021 - ‘It’s a close one!’ – Wout van Aert beats Tom Pidcock by tightest of margins

Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) was awarded victory at Amstel Gold Race ahead of Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) – although race officials were left to study the photo finish after the tightest of sprints. Replays showed the pair arrive at the line dead level, with organisers eventually siding with Belgian Van Aert.

00:04:52, an hour ago