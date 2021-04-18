Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) edged Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in the tightest of finishes that initially left the cycling community split as to who had won the race.

Replays showed the pair arrive at the line dead level, with organisers requiring a photo finish to award victory to Van Aert.

The pair had broken clear with Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final 15 kilometres, working well together to keep a swelling bunch group behind at bay.

The pace slowed in the final kilometre after it became clear they could not be caught, with Van Aert positioned at the front of a three-way game of cat-and-mouse.

Van Aert led out the sprint with Pidcock locked on his back wheel, with the Brit pulling side-by-side in the final few metres. Indeed, Pidcock appeared to have snatched victory after throwing his bike across the line – only for the official photo finish to side with the Belgian.

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) led home the chasers in fourth.

It was another hugely impressive performance from 21-year-old Pidcock, who looks set for a golden career on the road after making an instant impact at Ineos.

