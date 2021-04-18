Cycling Amstel Gold Race | Women 09:50-11:20

Re-Cycle: When Philippe Gilbert owned the Ardennes

Putting a winning run together in cycling is not easy. Eddy Merckx won the Giro three times in a row; Miguel Induráin won five consecutive Tours and Sean Kelly seven swashbuckling editions of Paris-Nice. And Lance Armstrong, of course, won and was subsequently stripped of seven Tours de France.

But these sequences all came in Grand Tours or stage races. That’s not saying it’s easy, but there is more room for manoeuvre. Have a bad day, you can recover the next. And you have a whole year to recoup before doing it again. Winning consecutive Classics is a different matter. One bad moment and your run could be over before it has begun – or a rider could just as easily fall on the final cobblestone.

Let’s take football as an analogy. When London’s most famous club, Arsenal, last won the Premier League they did so off the back of an unbeaten 2003-04 season. But even the ‘Invincibles’ were allowed the luxury of 12 draws along the way while avoiding a single defeat. More recently, champions-elect Manchester City put a record sequence of 21 victories together – a far more impressive stat, but one that, ultimately, means less.

With football in mind, Philippe Gilbert’s clean-sweep of the Ardennes Classics in 2011 was the equivalent of winning a knock-out competition such as the World Cup – and doing so in his own back yard. Only one other rider, the Italian Davide Rebellin, had won the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in a single season – in 2004, the same year as the Gunners’ historic haul. But Gilbert superseded Rebellin’s achievement by teeing up his treble with victory in De Brabantse Pijl.

Four consecutive wins in less than a fortnight formed the jewel in the crown of Gilbert’s annus mirabilis. In 2011, the 28-year-old was undeniably the world’s best cyclist, with 18 victories and even a stint in the Tour’s Yellow Jersey.

“I still can’t believe I won these four races in 10 days,” Gilbert says a decade after his Ardennes grand slam. “It’s real, but it’s hard to believe it’s true because it was so hard. I mean, only Rebellin did it before and I wasn’t really thinking about copying him. But it came race after race, you know?”

Here’s how the untouchable Philippe Gilbert put that run together, from outclassing Joaquim Rodríguez (so often the Ardennes bridesmaid) on the Caubert to showing up the Schleck brothers on the streets of Ans in front of a jubilant home crowd. Read the full Re-Cycle by Felix Lowe here.

