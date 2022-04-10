Premium Cycling Amstel Gold Race 13:22-16:17 Live

65km to go: 90 seconds the gap

Alpecin-Fenix are taking the responsibility of having the favourite among them seriously, heading the bunch, and controlling the pace of the peloton like the WorldTour outfit they aren’t (officially).

Ineos Grenadiers are also pretty prominent on the other side of the road, keeping Pidcock safe and making sure he’s able to go if he’s got the legs to do so.

The 6th Monument?

Though many tend to talk up Strade Bianche’s promotion prospects, having systematically dispatched them a month ago, if any race ought to be elevated, I would be inclined argue for this one. My case is three-fold:

It’s established, at more than fifty editions old

It’s long and hard, almost always well over 250km long, with leg-sapping climbs galore

It’s prestigious, with top tier UCI points on offer, and always attracting an all-star field.

Persuasive?

74km to go: Two strong men join the front group

With the break’s lead tumbling, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) and Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo Visma) took it upon themselves to peel off the front of peloton, pedalling their way up the road to add firepower to the leading group. Florian Senechal (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) is on a lone chase with the hopes of hooking up as well, but it's looking like a forlorn effort. Adam Blythe has just pointed out how unusual it is for this team to do that. "Are they clutching at straws at the moment?" asks Carlton Kirby. "Are they just not used to not being brilliant?"

Eurosport’s Pundit Picks

Dan Lloyd - Tom Pidcock

Adam Blythe - Mathieu van der Poel

Iris Slappendel - Mathieu van der Poel

Ilenia Lazzaro - Mathieu van der Poel

Audrey Cordon-Ragot - Valentin Madouas

Not quite a consensus, and a wildcard bet from French star Audrey Cordon-Ragot, but all eyes are on one man... Could that work against him? Will Pidcock have recovered sufficiently to go one podium step better than last year?

Can anyone stop Mathieu?

There are multiple reasons why Mathieu van der Poel is the firmest of favourites to win today’s race. The first is the simple fact that he’s Dutch. The second is his sublime winning performance in De Ronde last weekend. Third is the absence of Wout van Aert, still sidelined by illness. Lastly, well, there's this:

‘The greatest ambush ever’ - Mathieu van der Poel takes impossible Amstel Gold Race win

Who’s out front?

We have a group of six riders up the road - four from the WorldTour and two contis - holding a lead of three minutes over the peloton, which is a minute less than they had only 10km ago.

Ide Schelling (Bora Hansgrohe), Emīls Liepins (Trek-Segafredo), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen), Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè).

Not a bad bunch of breakers, that. ProCyclingStats tells us, however, that only two riders from the early break have ever won this race, with the last of those being Jelle Nijdam in 1988.

Flag fans may care to note that we have a completely cosmopolitan collective consisting of a Dutchman, an Austrian, a Brit, a Swiss, a Belgian and an Italian.

I’ll tell you who my money’s on in a while.

Welkom bij Limburg

…for the 56th edition of the Amstel Gold Race.

Some of you may be wondering why we’re in the ups and downs of the Ardennes already, rather than on the chaotic cobbles of the Hellish Nord region of France. The reason for the calendar bump is that the French presidential elections are taking place this weekend, and some things really are more important in western Europe than professional cycling.

We join the race just shy of 150km in, with 100km and 14 brutal bergs to race. It’s a temperate, sunny afternoon in the Netherlands, but it’s about to get a whole lot hotter.

Who fancies it?

With Covid sidelining defending champion Wout van Aert, Dutchman Tom Dumoulin will lead Jumbo-Visma alongside their strong classics stable of Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot, Mike Teunissen and Nathan van Hooydonck.

No Van Aert is good news for the man who lost out to him last year, Tom Pidcock. He leads a strong Ineos Grenadiers squad with Flanders runner-up Dylan van Baarle, the 2015 winner Michal Kwiatkowski, and Ethan Hayter in support.

Four-time Amstel Gold winner Philippe Gilbert is on the Lotto Soudal roster. The only other former winner to feature is Denmark’s Michael Valgren although EF Education-EasyPost may see in Alberto Bettiol or Neilson Powless a better chance of outside glory.

Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohoric will be on the startline in Limburg for Bahrain-Victorious alongside Dylan Teuns and Fred Wright.

Soren Kragh Andersen - known for his aggressive riding - is due a result for Team DSM, ditto Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies).

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) will be aiming to follow up a strong showing during Flanders Week.

How to watch

