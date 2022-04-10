Premium Cycling Amstel Gold Race 12:01-13:16 Live

17KM TO GO: ONE LAP TO GO

We're now into the final lap here and the Cauberg has done its job. The brutal climb has caused a split in the peloton and only 14 remain in the first big bunch. Up the road, the leading trio are working well. They have a lead of 25 seconds on the peloton and 15 seconds on Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) who has attacked from the pack.

25KM TO GO: ACTION IN THE PELOTON

At the moment the peloton doesn't seem to be concerned about the move up the road. Perhaps this is because of how quickly they have been able to reel in the leaders earlier in the race. Despite this, three chasers briefly emerged from the pack. Shirin van Anrooij (Trek - Segafredo), Floortje Mackaij (DSM) and Riejanne Markus (Jumbo - Visma) attack off the front. They get within 25 seconds of the leading trio, however, once again they are quickly swallowed up by the peloton.

30KM: THREE GO CLEAR

There have been plenty of riders trying to have a go off the front however there are just three that have been able to make a lead stick. Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange - Jayco), Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon - SRAM) now have a lead of about 40 seconds. Its been a strong effort from the trio as they quickly open up a sizable lead. Can they hold on until the finish?

THE EUROSPORT TIPS FOR TODAY

Before the race our Eurosport experts had their say on who they thought would cross the finish line first.

Dan Lloyd - Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

Iris Slappendel - Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon // SRAM))

Audrey Cordon-Ragot - Arlenis Sierra (Movistar)

Adam Blythe - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar)

Ilenia Lazzaro - Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

38KM TO GO : ALL BACK TOGETHER

Forget everything I just said. The race is now back together after a mammoth effort from UAE Team ADQ at the front of the peloton. And just as we reach the bottom of the Cauberg for the second time they reel in the eight leaders. The eight at the front didn't work well together and didn't seem united in their efforts. We're now in for bumper finish. Who attacks next?

45KM TO GO: BEMELBERG

Has the peloton just given up? It certainly seems like it. The leaders are just about to get to the Bemelerberg and the group of eight now have a lead of over a minute. Ellen van Dijk is at the front and setting a fearsome pace.

50KM TO GO: SANTESTEBAN ATTACKS FROM THE PELOTON

The lead group now has seven riders as Ane Santesteban (Team BikeExchange) attacks from the peloton on the Guelhemmerberg and joins the leaders up the road. They currently have a 25 second advantage over the bunch.

CRASH IN THE PELOTON

There are three Movistar riders down after Arlenis Sierra crashed on the first corner after the finish line and took her team mates, Emma Norsgaard and Katrine Aalerud down with her.

60KM TO GO: HEADING TOWARDS THE CAUBERG

The peloton have started to get their act together. Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), Ellen Van Dijk, (Trek - Segafredo), Anna Henderson (Jumbo - Visma) and Liane Lippert (DSM) were able to catch the leading group and at one point held a 38 second lead with Niewiadoma (Canyon - SRAM), Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Vollering (SD Worx). That gap is now down to around 20 seconds. The seven at the front are just about to cross the finish line in Berg-en-Terbligt for the first time.

69KM TO GO: 9 IN THE BREAK

We join the coverage with 69km to go and there are nine riders in the breakaway group. The group isn't short of talent with Annemiek Van Vlueten (Movistar) in the move. She is joined by four SD Works riders, including Ashleigh Moolman and Marlen Reusser aswell as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo). They currently have 17 seconds on a disjointed peloton behind.

THE TEAMS

Canyon-SRAM Racing

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Human Powered Health

Liv Racing Xstra

Movistar Team Women

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team SD Worx

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team ADQ

UNO-X Pro Cycling Team

Andy Schleck - CP NVST – Immo Losch

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire Cycling Team

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling

Le Col-Wahoo

AG Insurance-NXTG

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Plantur-Pura

Team COOP-Hitec Products

Valcar-Travel & Service

WHAT IS THE ROUTE?

The field will have a challenging route on their hands this year with the iconic Cauberg being climbed four times. The race starts in Maastricht and ends with three 17.9km circuits in Valkenburg. The women will climb the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg aswell as the previously mentioned Cauberg three times during those circuits.

WELCOME

Welcome to the live text coverage of 2022 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. The peloton started the 128.5km route at roughly 9:45 this morning, rolling out of Maastricht.

The Amstel Gold Race should be a hard-fought affair, with the last three winners - Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Katia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Team SD Worx) - all on the startline.

The race is a rare gap in Movistar rider Annemiek van Vleuten’s palmares. Could that change on Sunday?

She will have her work cut out, though, with a stacked startlist. Alongside the aforementioned, Trek-Segafredo are sending Ellen van Dijk, Elisa Longo Borghini and world champion Elisa Balsamo, while SD Worx duo Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will also be there.

However, after finishing second and third in the past two editions, Van Vleuten will be hungry for glory – especially after narrowly missing out in the Ronde van Vlaanderen last Sunday. She has the form where the likes of Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos, Ellen van Dijk and Elisa Longo Borghini don’t.

