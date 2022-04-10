Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope) captured the biggest win of her career with a thrilling late attack at Amstel Gold.

The race came back together with seven kilometres remaining as SD Worx dragged a large group packed with favourites back into contention.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) attempted to crack the fast finishers with a vicious move on the final ascent of the Cauberg, with only six others able to keep pace.

One of those was Cavalli, who went for broke inside the final two kilometres as she chased a milestone win. Inexplicably, those behind just gawped, each reluctant to sacrifice their own hopes to chase down the Italian.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) belatedly fronted the chase in a bid to help team-mate Demi Vollering but it was all too late.

Cavalli came across the line unopposed for victory, with Vollering winning a tight sprint behind for second. Liane Lippert (DSM) edged Van Vleuten for the final spot on the podium.

The race was action packed throughout with attacks and counter attacks consistently getting reeled in. The first notable charge of the day included one of the pre race favourites in Van Vleuten. She was joined by four SD Worx riders, including Ashleigh Moolman and Marlen Reusser as well as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) with 70km to go.

The lead group were then joined by Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), Ellen Van Dijk, (Trek - Segafredo), Anna Henderson (Jumbo - Visma) and Liane Lippert (DSM). They were able to quickly open up a healthy one minute lead over the pack with Van Dijk setting a fearsome pace on the front.

With such a strong group of riders in the break they should have been able to open up a bigger lead. UAE Team ADQ put in a superb effort at the front of the peloton to quickly swallow up the break with 40km to go.

Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange - Jayco), Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon - SRAM) were the next riders to chance their arm as they opened up a 40 second gap with 30km to go. The peloton let them go for a while before ramping up the pace and catching them inside the final 10 kilometres.

The pack then geared up for the final ascent of the Cauberg where the race would ultimately be decided. Van Vlueten knew she would not win a sprint finish so she attacked near the base of the climb. Cavalli, however, held on up the ascent and made her move at the crest of Cauberg. She went through the Flamme Rouge first and held on as those behind scrapped it out for the remaining spots on the podium.

Cavalli had this to say following the biggest win of her career:

"I have to thank my sport director in the car because in the last 50km I had a really nice feeling. I felt a bit tired and when we arrived at the top of the Cauberg for the last time we were 8 or 9 riders and he pushed me in the radio "Marta, it's your moment, try there is nothing to lose

"We started the season with the motto of all or nothing and I tried and went after 500m I turned my head back I saw a big gap and it was just pushing until the finish line.

"Yesterday we did a recon and we spoke about this moment when you are in the back and in the front they slow down this is the key moment and it's incredible.

"The thing was to take the corner just before the Cauberg in front, there was a real fight and big speed and like a washing machine in the front of the bunch, it's really dangerous, and after a lot of crashed in the downhills I{"m still afraid in this kind of moment and I was relaxed when I took the Cauberg in front and safely."

Top 10

1. Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

2. Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

3. Liane Lippert (Team DSM)

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)

5. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM)

6. Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADW)

7. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx)

8. Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo)

9. Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma)

10. Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ)

