A thrilling finish to the men’s Amstel Gold race on Sunday saw Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos Grenadiers) narrowly edge out Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen Team) for the win.

Entering into the final stages of the race the leading group of Kwiatkowski and Cosnefroy kept on maintaining a lead of 18-25 seconds ahead of the group of riders behind them.

The group behind waiting until the final kilometres to really try and real them in with Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) launching the first of a what ended up being a series of attacks.

Then with less than 2km to go Van der Poel made his move, leading the group away and starting to close the gap a touch before easing up again.

But they left it far too late and after a nervous spell of cat and mouse the pair went for it and Kwiatkowski, starting from behind, looking the favourite.

In a repeat of last year despite it initially being confirmed that Cosnefroy had won replays proved that it was actually Kwiatkowski.

More to follow...

