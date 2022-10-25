Amy Pieters has shown encouraging progress in her recovery from a serious brain injury after walking for the first time since waking from a coma.

The Dutch cyclist spent four months in a coma after crashing and hitting her head during a training ride near Calpe, Spain with her national track team last December.

Pieters, of Team SD Worx, underwent a life-saving operation and was put in an induced coma, but regained consciousness in April and was moved to an intensive neuro-rehabilitation centre in August; the Daan Theeuwes Center in Woerden.

The 31-year-old, a three-time Madison world champion and four-time stage winner on the Women’s World Tour, has now made further progress.

“Various exercises and training sessions are given that Amy participates in. Amy has already been able to cycle along on a side-by-side tandem,” read an update on Pieters’ website.

“Lately, it’s been a little more difficult to motivate Amy with physical exercises. Talking is not yet possible, which makes it difficult to explain herself.

“Not being able to explain or express herself is sometimes a bit difficult for her and also for us. Fortunately, she can be motivated by playing a game. We take it for granted that she chooses her own moment. And that moment comes because suddenly she is standing!

“With a little help, she gets up from her chair and takes her own steps. She walks for short moments when supported. This is what we like to see.

“Amy sets the pace. There are days when she doesn’t want to show this again, and then there comes another day when she wants to stand, starts walking, and immediately makes a serious effort.

“What she shows then is the conviction that Amy will be able to walk again! Amy’s tiny steps are already turning into real steps. What a progression!”

Doctors are still yet to confirm what Pieters’ health will look like in the long term, and the update added that she has suffered setbacks too.

“We now hear more and more soft sounds from her. Then we’re glad to hear from her,” the update continued.

“Sometimes we suddenly hear a small word clearly escape from her mouth. She does not repeat this yet, but it’s so nice and hopeful to hear her familiar voice in this spontaneously uttered word.

“However, there are also moments of panic. Everything seems to be going a little better and then suddenly we are again confronted with the facts.

“Amy had an epileptic seizure. Ambulance at the door and panic everywhere. The last time Amy had an epileptic seizure, she had a massive relapse.

“Probably by acting well and quickly and letting her sleep for a long time, Amy has no further serious consequences, apart from a considerable fatigue. Thank God.

“We must have patience and hope. We are convinced that Amy will show us some very beautiful things. We can’t thank the people often enough who help Amy. This also applies to her fellow rehabilitators, who continue to motivate each other positively. This strengthens everyone.

“But also thanks to the volunteers, therapists, doctors, friends, acquaintances, family and everyone who gives Amy a warm heart.”

