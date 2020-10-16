Swiss cycling team Equipe Paule Ka have announced that they have stopped racing immediately and will fold due to a lack of sponsor payments.

The team initially lost sponsorship, this time from Bigla and Katusha, in April as the Covid-19 pandemic struck the cycling world.

Giro d'Italia Two riders pull to a stop on climb at Giro d'Italia 42 MINUTES AGO

However, on June 17 they were saved by French fashion brand Paule Ka - only for Friday's press release to reveal there have been no payments since August.

Among the 13 riders who were employed by the time are Giro Rosa stage winner Lizzy Banks, World Championship silver medallist Marlen Reusser, Leah Thomas, Niamh Fisher-Black and Mikayla Harvey. Three of those riders signed contract extensions in August, including Banks.

Eurosport pundit Orla Chennaoui expressed her frustration on Twitter writing “This makes me so very sad, and not a little angry.

“How can a ‘sponsor’ come into the sport during a pandemic, attract praise and positive publicity for making a difference, fail to uphold payment obligations for 3/4 of its short involvement, then walk away?”

EQUIPE PAULE KA PRESS RELEASE

It is with great regret that Équipe Paule Ka announces the immediate cessation of its racing season and, unfortunately, the closure of the team - currently ranked fourth in the world with over 3000 UCI points - due to the absence of sponsor payments since August.

After late payment of its first instalment in July, the French fashion company Paule Ka then failed to pay the team in the months of August, September and October, despite multiple assurances that the payments were on their way.

This is an extremely sad moment in the 15-year history of this squad, which prides itself on the development of exciting young talent within the peloton. The team's riders and staff were looking forward to spending several more years together in the pursuit of sportive success, having already recommenced the season with a series of victories and top results, including an emphatic Giro Rosa stage win, silver at the UCI World Championships, bronze at the European Championships, as well as multiple national championship titles.

However, this can regrettably no longer be our shared goal, with the team being forced to dissolve after a decade and a half in the peloton. Now, our main aim is to find both riders and staff new teams to secure their futures.

We would like to extend sincere thanks to cycling fans all over the world, followers of the team, and our competitors within the peloton, who have reached out to us during this challenging time to let us know that our presence in the peloton is one that would be sorely missed.

Lizzy Banks on a Giro Rosa stage win, British Cycling’s hot form, and why UCI need to up their game

'This hurts a lot' - Lizzy Banks statement

Banks released a statement on her Instagram.

"Walking away from my teammates and writing this post hurts a lot but I want to explain to you all what is going on. The news is official that my team, @equipe_pauleka will close and that we will not be participating in any more races this season. No Flanders. No De Panne.

"As fans of the sport you all deserve to know what's going on. The truth is that this has been an incredibly difficult two weeks. We learned at the beginning of last week that @paulekaofficiel , who committed to three and a half years of sponsorship, only paid one instalment in July and as of this moment, the team is waiting for the rest, and because of this the team was simply unable to manage any further financial commitments of racing.

"That's pretty much the whole story that there is to tell. I really hope everyone from this talented group finds a new job and a new team that believes in them the same way that this project believed in all of us. I started my European career in January last year as a total nobody. I was so green, my knowledge of race craft was very limited.

"I can't believe how much I've progressed over the past 2 seasons, my highlights of course being 2 stage wins of the Giro Rosa, taking 2nd in Plouay WWT and another 24 top 10s. Results aside, my personal development in to the team captain and road captain is one of the things I'm most proud of and having played a role in the development of all the athletes on this team and played a part in creating a culture of successful teamwork which has taken us to the 4th best team in the world.

"Another sad day but I am a fighter and I will fight again."

Ronde van Vlaanderen Three teams withdraw from Tour of Flanders, Bastianelli will not defend title – reports AN HOUR AGO