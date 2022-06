Cycling

‘An old-school rider, a loss to the sport’ – The great career of Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali is set to retire at the end of the season. After he finishing the Giro d’Italia – likely his final Grand Tour outing – The Cycling Show reflects on his greatest moments as tributes flood in for the Italian, who is part of an illustrious club to win the Giro, Tour de France and La Vuelta. a.

