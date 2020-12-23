Italian cyclist Andrea Vendrame has said that he was punched by a motorist while out on the road.

The incident occurred in the north of the Veneto region, though the AG2R La Mondiale squad member was not injured despite the assault.

Local newspaper Gazzettino reported that he was hit on the face, recalling another episode in 2016 when a car cut across him. At that time he suffered some lacerations in his face and neck, and required over 100 stitches.

“I was riding towards Conegliano to head into the hills at about 10:00am. I was inside the white line when a car passed me really close at high speed. Then the driver suddenly hit the brakes, got out and threw a punch at me as I passed,” Vendrame said.

“I was caught by surprise but I managed to brake and so didn’t fall off. I also managed to get out my phone and take a photograph of the vehicle’s number plate after it did a U-turn and almost caused an accident.

“I then went to the ER unit of my local hospital to be treated by the doctor who followed me after my serious accident in 2016. I’m going to go to the police to report the driver in the hope they can identify them.”

Vendrame asked for any witnesses to come forward.

"If someone saw this crazy gesture by a 40-year-old with a local Veneto accent that was driving a Volvo, I ask them to come forward," he said.

“I can only ask all the other drivers to treat cyclists safely: the road belongs to everyone and we deserve respect."

Vendrame joined AG2R La Mondiale in 2019 and has signed a new deal to stay with the team until the finish of 2023.

