Annamiek van Vleuten disappointed and surprised by La Course route

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten of Mitchelton - Scott celebrates after winning the women's elite race during the 75th edition of the one-day cycling race 'Omloop Het Nieuwsblad', a 126,1 kilometres race from Merelbeke to Ninove, on February 29, 2020.

Double La Course winner Annemiek van Vleuten has hit out at this year's route, saying it is not the appropriate level for the best riders in the world.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider wrote on social media: “Just checked the course of this year’s La Course, can’t believe what I saw.

“A 96km ‘race’, only two laps with a third cat climb – not really World Tour level.”

Cycling When are the Classics, Grand Tours and World Championships? The key dates for cycling's autumn races 3 HOURS AGO

However, Australia's Chloe Hosking defended the route, replying: "Personally Annemiek I don’t think it’s that atrocious. It will only be the second World Tour race back after six months of no racing. For many riders, their first race.

"The course and the distance will lend itself to exciting racing, which is what the peloton and the fans need right now.”

The one-day race has found itself undergoing plenty of changes from year to year - but has never been run over more than two stages.

This year, the 96km race will consist of two laps around Nice, with a climb up the Category Three Cote de Rimiez. It coincides with the day of the men's Tour de France's Grand Depart.

Play Icon WATCH Van Vleuten on training in the rainbow jersey, life in lockdown, and her 'substantial' pay cut 00:11:23

Tour de France Women's Tour de France 'in the pipeline', says Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio 3 HOURS AGO