Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten has suffered a broken right wrist after a training crash, less than a week after taking victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

She successfully underwent surgery and doctors expect her to make a full recovery, although no timeline has been given as to when she can expect to return to competition.

Movistar Team say it “remains committed to putting health before any sporting goals” so promise not to put pressure on Van Vleuten for a speedy return.

Van Vleuten has thanked medical staff at Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem for making arrangements for her to receive same-day surgery, which is expected to help her recovery time.

The Olympic champion was due to compete at the Navarra Classics, Itzulia Women and Vuelta a Burgos races in May, but these are now out of her schedule.

It is hoped that the injury won’t impact Van Vleuten’s ability to perform at the Grand Tour of Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes in July.

The timing of her injury is unfortunate though, with the 39-year-old finding good form. After a series of frustrating second place finishes at Strade Bianche, La Fleche Wallonne and the Tour of Flanders, Can Vleuten finally took her biggest win of the season in the Belgian one-day classic at La Doyenne.

