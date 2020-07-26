Annemiek van Vleuten secures hat-trick of wins with victory at Durango-Durango

World champion Annemiek van Vleuten secured her third consecutive win since the restart of the season as she secured a solo victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in northern Spain on Sunday.

The 37-year-old followed up her wins in one-day races on Thursday and Friday with another impressive showing, beating Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) across the line.

The Mitchelton-SCOTT rider, who also won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February before the season was suspended, pulled clear on the final climb and then held off Van der Breggen on the descent.

“I cannot remember winning four-races in a row, actually five, because the world championships started it,” she said.

“I don’t want to be arrogant; it is unbelievable for me to win these three races; I cannot have believed this would have happened.

I have to say Friday was the biggest surprise but today I knew the final so I knew if it stayed together then it would be good for me. It was a super steep climb which I know really well.

“Anna was just behind me between 10 and 15 seconds so I had to go full gas on the descent. I had a bit of a flashback to La Course and last year in the Giro, so it was a really interesting fight between Anna and me. I could not relax on the descent or really enjoy it, but it was a beautiful final.

“To win every race in the jersey; for sure I cannot keep this record but for now it is nice. At first, they wanted to interview me about the curse of the rainbow jersey, but I am really happy I don’t have that curse."

