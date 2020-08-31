Movistar have signed Annemiek van Vleuten to a two-year deal, the Spanish team have announced.

Van Vleuten, the reigning world road race champion, makes the move after five years with Mitchelton-SCOTT.

“The Movistar team is extremely proud to announce that Annemiek van Vleuten the reigning world road race champion, has signed a contract for the next two seasons (2021-22) with the Spanish women’s outfit led by Sebastián Unzué,” read a statement.

With Van Vleuten's signing, the squad sponsored by Telefónica takes a decisive step forward in its goal to become a reference in the UCI Women's WorldTour peloton, with the same ambition they've displayed for the past decades as a men's team.

Van Vleuten, winner of the European road title in Plouay last week, spoke of her history with – and excitement at joining – Movistar.

"My history with the Movistar team goes back to many years ago. I got to know the team better as I shared training rides with them during my altitude camps in Sierra Nevada (Spain), back in 2014,” said Van Vleuten.

“I really liked the experience; it felt like a 'Spanish family' for me, I felt really welcomed by them as they were the first professional men's team that invited me to join them in endurance training.

With regards to the women's team, it feels the same - I look at them like a great group of girls, with the same culture as what I saw in Sierra Nevada.

“It's a project that attracts me, as much as I'm looking forward to working with head of performance Patxi Vila.

"I'm really looking forward to improve together with the whole team, and enthusiastic about what lies ahead with them. I hope they can help me becoming even faster, also on the TT bike, in combination with Canyon, which looks like a high-end bike to me,” added Van Vleuten.

