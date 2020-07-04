April Tacey stuns field to win Stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France

April Tacey (Drops Cycling Team) emerged from a stellar field to win Stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France, a 36.4 km hilly stage consisting of four laps.

Tacey timed her power-up to perfection, easing past Chloe Dygert, who dropped to fifth, with Kristin Faulkner (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in second and Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) making up the digital podium.

"I just can't believe it. I am just so excited; I'm so happy," a delighted Tacey said after the race.

It was pretty tough, it was really hard, and up the hill everyone was giving it their all.

Dygert, the world time trial champion, headed a whittled down group of riders as they took on the fourth and final lap of the 9.1km stage and Van den Broek – Blaak made the first move, using her invisibility power-up with 2.5km to go.

However, Magnaldi managed to bring her back as the riders crested the final climb and Dygert was at the point of the lead group with 300m of the race to go. Yet, the American had mis-timed her use of the power-up, allowing Tacey to steal in to claim a stunning winning.

STAGE 1 RESULTS

RIDER TIME 1 April Tacey (GBR) Drops 0:51:07 2 Kristin Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank " 3 Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (NED) Boels Dolmans 0:00:01 4 Leah Dixon (GBR) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank " 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) Team Twenty20 " 6 Tanja Erath (GER) Canyon-SRAM " 7 Heather Ludwig (GER) Canyon-SRAM " 8 Joscelin Lowden (GBR) Drops " 9 Jessica Pratt (AUS) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:02 10 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling "

