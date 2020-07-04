Cycling

April Tacey stuns field to win Stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France

ByEurosport
29 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

April Tacey (Drops Cycling Team) emerged from a stellar field to win Stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France, a 36.4 km hilly stage consisting of four laps.

Watch the Virtual Tour de France on the Eurosport Player

Tacey timed her power-up to perfection, easing past Chloe Dygert, who dropped to fifth, with Kristin Faulkner (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in second and Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) making up the digital podium.

"I just can't believe it. I am just so excited; I'm so happy," a delighted Tacey said after the race.

It was pretty tough, it was really hard, and up the hill everyone was giving it their all.
Dygert, the world time trial champion, headed a whittled down group of riders as they took on the fourth and final lap of the 9.1km stage and Van den Broek – Blaak made the first move, using her invisibility power-up with 2.5km to go.

However, Magnaldi managed to bring her back as the riders crested the final climb and Dygert was at the point of the lead group with 300m of the race to go. Yet, the American had mis-timed her use of the power-up, allowing Tacey to steal in to claim a stunning winning.

STAGE 1 RESULTS

RIDER TIME
1April Tacey (GBR) Drops0:51:07
2Kristin Faulkner (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank"
3Chantal Van den Broeck-Blaak (NED) Boels Dolmans0:00:01
4Leah Dixon (GBR) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank"
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Team Twenty20"
6Tanja Erath (GER) Canyon-SRAM"
7Heather Ludwig (GER) Canyon-SRAM "
8Joscelin Lowden (GBR) Drops "
9Jessica Pratt (AUS) Canyon-SRAM0:00:02
10Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling "
