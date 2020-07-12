Cycling

April Tacey wins again at Virtual Tour de France

April Tacey

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's April Tacey claimed her second stage victory of the virtual Tour de France on Sunday, while Canadian Freddy Ovett edged a sprint finish in the men's race.

Dropps rider Tacey, 19, timed her sprint to perfection to get past Anna Henderson (Sunweb) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) on the line.

Silicon Valley Bank retain the overall lead with Jos Lowden extending her team's grip of the polka dot jersey.

The stage, the fourth of six, was raced over two 23km laps of a computer-generated course on the Zwift training platform and featured two climbs per lap.

The virtual race is being hosted on Zwift after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the annual road race held in July until the end of August.

Ovett's win was a first for Israel Start-Up Nation in the Tour, albeit the virtual version. His powerful finish held off NTT's Michael Valgren and Mitchelton-Scott's Nick Schultz.

NTT retained the overall classification heading into the final weekend of racing next week, culminating in traditional fashion on a virtual Champs-Elysées.

