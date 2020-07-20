Archibald relishing optimum consistency ahead of dual Tokyo mission

Katie Archibald says lockdown has made her more consistent than ever as she targets a pair of Olympic cycling glories in Tokyo next year.

Archibald scooped team pursuit gold on the Brazilian boards alongside Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Jo Rowsell Shand four years ago, one of six track cycling gold medals secured by Team GB in Rio.

Glasgow-based Archibald soared to successive silvers in the same event at the World Championships across the last three years, but missed out on selection in the madison team at this year's competition as Barker and Neah Evans were the chosen pair in Berlin.

Archibald is targeting places in both disciplines next summer, however, and reckons the lay-off will have only bolstered her chances of Tokyo double delight.

"I'm more consistent than I've ever been," the 26-year-old said

"I wouldn't want to get on a start line tomorrow as I'm not ready for a race, but this consistency comes from progression, and these baby steps allow you to get a lot higher than the precarious leaps of the racing calendar.

"The racing programme is a huge part of our sport so you have to take those leaps, and you do improve by experience, but in physiological terms, I think you're going to see this consistency will deliver a step up for hundreds of athletes.

"I want to be there in the team pursuit team and I want to be there in the madison team - but I sound like a crazy person saying that as I wasn't selected for the madison at the World Championships that have just passed!

"But even before the Games were cancelled I did still feel confident about that path - team pursuit is solid and I feel confident in how we prepare for that, but with madison it's a bit different because race exposure is so important.

"We want to get our grips on that race calendar, and that's important for the experience we can gain - and if we're as physically ready as we can be it means we can capitalise on those experiences."

Archibald has been training at her south Glasgow home during lockdown alongside partner Rab Wardell, as preparations ramp up for cycling's resumption ahead of the Games next year.

A further gold in Tokyo would add to Archibald's medal collection that includes Commonwealth Games individual pursuit glory in 2018, to supplement her points race silver.

She was eager to get out to Japan and add to her glittering medal haul, before the coronavirus pandemic put the Games on hold and shifted the goalposts for Archibald and thousands of other athletes around the world.

The Scot says that setback took a while to adjust to but can't wait for next summer and the most â€˜important' Games of all.

"There have certainly been days of self-pity and frustration, as it's been such a drastic shift of our ambitions and plans," she added.

"I was in denial for ages - I really was one of those people clinging on until the last minute, and I just didn't think it was going to be delayed.

"I was pretty desperate to get to Tokyo and I did find the process stressful, but it's the stress that drives you, and that's the product of a system I want to be involved in.

"It is at times an emotional burden as I cared so much about it - it scared me at first as that was such a high point we were building to and what it was all about.

"But the Games bring people together, and the pandemic has given different nations a shared sense of responsibility.

"The global feeling of engagement that only the Olympic Games bring is a really big strength, and with the backdrop of the pandemic, it will be more important than ever."

