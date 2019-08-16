Van der Poel (Corendon–Circus) extends his lead in the general classification as a result of the six-second time bonus for finishing in second place.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) went very early in the sprint and eventually finished in third place.

Van der Poel got on the wheel of Nathan Haas (Katusha–Alpecin) during the final kilometre, which proved the wrong tactic as Coquard moved into fourth position.

The Dutchman, who claimed victory in Stage 1 on Thursday, was forced around the outside, sitting in the wind and not perfectly sheltered.

The manoeuvre cost him energy as Couqard powered on to cross the finish line first after a strong sprint.

When asked about how he managed to beat Van der Poel, Coquard said: "Mathieu is very, very strong. But I felt that if I got myself in a good position, it would be possible to win.

" It was a very tactical day. The lead out was perfect. I'm very happy as we came for this. Yesterday, I messed up. "

Van der Poel leads the general classification by nine seconds from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), with Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty–Groupe Gobert) two seconds further back in third.

Stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway, live on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player from 4.45pm UK time on Saturday, sees the riders take the 176.5km route from Sortland to the Storheia Summit.