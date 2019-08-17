The Wanty-Gobert rider claimed an impressive victory at Storheia.

His late attack saw challengers Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) unable to reclaim the initiative. Eiking sprung an attack with just 400 metres remaining.

In the general classiication, Barguil remains top of the pack with Lutsenko behind him in second.

Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) could not handle the pace, as he had predicted earlier in the week, and lost more than a minute from the lead.

Briton Simon Carr (Delko) was in eighth.