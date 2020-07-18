Cycling

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins queen stage of Virtual Tour de France on Mont Ventoux

Tour de France gaming: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

Image credit: Eurosport

ByJames Walker-Roberts
18 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) won the queen stage of the women’s Virtual Tour de France as she beat Sarah Gigante (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) on the finish up Mont Ventoux.

The duo pulled away from the main group of favourites with around 5km remaining on the climb, with Moolman-Pasio then riding clear in the final 2km to secure victory.

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank finished with four riders in the top 10 to keep the overall race lead heading into the final stage on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Tour de France

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio happy with 'smooth' win after previous technical issues

AN HOUR AGO

The victory was a sweet moment for Moolman-Pasio after technical issues foiled her chances in the previous stage.

"It was really great to win today for my team CCC-Liv," said Moolman-Pasio. "Luckily, I had no technical problems today. Last week was a big disappointment with the drop out.

"I’m very happy to have had a smooth ride today, and it was great to win the stage."

Discussing the battle with Gigante in the final few kilometres, she added: "There’s no doubt that she’s a great talent and that was evident during the Tour For All, but I did feel confident. I did feel smooth and I was keeping the real surge and push for the last few kilometres."

