Spanish newspaper AS had reported that riders and staff hadn’t been paid because of a delay in funding from Kazakhstani sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna, but team manager Alexandre Vinokourov has insisted the situation will be resolved shortly.

"We confirm that Astana Pro Team was not able to pay all wages in 2020 yet. The payment was done partially,” Vinokourov said in a statement.

“We also want to confirm that the total budget of the main sponsor Samruk Kazyna has been successfully approved."

The team has currently withdrawn from racing until March 20 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is also worth to mention the fact that Astana Pro Team has already started its 15th season and during all these years our main sponsor Samruk Kazyna duly provided us the necessary funds,” Vinokourov added.

"As we are being sponsored by official government organization sometimes there is a delay of payment due to slow administrative processing of the funds approval.”

The team encountered a similar issue in 2018, when Vinokourov was quoted as saying the team was “going on as normal” despite a cash shortfall.

Back in 2009, Lance Armstrong and all but one Astana team-mate blanked out the sponsor’s name on their jerseys at the Giro d’Italia after not being paid on time.