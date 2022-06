Cycling

‘A serious message’ - Yves Lampaert powers to victory on Stage 3 time trial at Tour of Belgium

Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) showed he is a serious performer and ready to help out his team at the Tour de France, judged on his success in the time trial on Stage 3 of the Tour of Belgium. Watch the Tour dr France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:11, an hour ago