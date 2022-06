Cycling

‘An incredible sprint’ - Jakobsen wins final stage as Mauro Schmid takes Tour of Belgium crown

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) outsprinted the likes of Sam Bennett and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to win the final stage, as his team-mate Mauro Schmid took the overall Tour of Belgium title. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:37, 36 minutes ago