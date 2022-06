Cycling

‘I did not see it’ - Mauro Schmid coy amid clash between Yves Lampaert and Tim Wellens at Tour of Belgium

There was controversy on the final stage of the Tour of Belgium, as Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Mauro Schmid’s QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team-mate Yves Lampert had a coming together as they battled for space.

00:03:13, 29 minutes ago