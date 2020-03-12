Getty Images

Belgian Classics E3 BinckBank and Gent-Wevelgem cancelled

By Tom Bennett

28 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Two of the Belgian cycling's Spring Classics races have been cancelled after the nation's government prohibited sporting events up to March 31.

Gent-Wevelgem and the E3 BinckBank Classic are the leading races to have been cancelled in the latest blow to the spring cycling calendar.

A statement was released shortly after the Flemish sports minister met with sporting groups on Thursday, and said:

" Given the further spread of the coronavirus and the updated insights and recommendations from health professionals, the sports world wants to explicitly and proactively assume its social responsibility. It is the great strength of sport that it affects many people, but that strength becomes a vulnerability when a virus spreads wherever large groups come together. This was not an easy decision, but there is no other way."

Gent-Wevelgem and the E3 BinckBank are among the highlights of the spring calendar, and there is severe concern that the remaining Monuments will also be cancelled.

A number of minor races, including Nokere Koerse, the Bredene Koksijde Classic and Driedaagse Dugge-De Panne have also been cancelled.

RACE STATUS

RACE DATE STATUS
Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete
La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled
Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead
GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Complete
Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Cancelled
Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Going ahead
GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Going ahead
Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Cancelled
Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Cancelled
Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Going ahead
Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Cancelled
Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Cancelled
Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Going ahead
Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Going ahead

