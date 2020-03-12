Getty Images
Belgian Classics E3 BinckBank and Gent-Wevelgem cancelled
Two of the Belgian cycling's Spring Classics races have been cancelled after the nation's government prohibited sporting events up to March 31.
Gent-Wevelgem and the E3 BinckBank Classic are the leading races to have been cancelled in the latest blow to the spring cycling calendar.
A statement was released shortly after the Flemish sports minister met with sporting groups on Thursday, and said:
" Given the further spread of the coronavirus and the updated insights and recommendations from health professionals, the sports world wants to explicitly and proactively assume its social responsibility. It is the great strength of sport that it affects many people, but that strength becomes a vulnerability when a virus spreads wherever large groups come together. This was not an easy decision, but there is no other way."
Gent-Wevelgem and the E3 BinckBank are among the highlights of the spring calendar, and there is severe concern that the remaining Monuments will also be cancelled.
A number of minor races, including Nokere Koerse, the Bredene Koksijde Classic and Driedaagse Dugge-De Panne have also been cancelled.
RACE STATUS
|RACE
|DATE
|STATUS
|Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne
|01/03 - 01/03
|Complete
|Tour de Taiwan
|01/03 - 05/03
|Complete
|La Drôme Classic
|01/03 - 01/03
|Complete
|Le Samyn
|03/03 - 03/03
|Complete
|Le Samyn des Dames
|03/03 - 03/03
|Complete
|Tour of Oman
|03/03 - 08/03
|Cancelled
|Strade Bianche
|07/03 - 07/03
|Cancelled
|Paris – Nice
|08/03 - 15/03
|Going ahead
|GP Industria & Artigianato
|08/03 - 08/03
|Cancelled
|GP Jean-Pierre Monseré
|08/03 - 08/03
|Complete
|Tirreno – Adriatico
|11/03 - 17/03
|Cancelled
|Ronde van Drenthe
|14/03 - 14/03
|Going ahead
|GP de Denain
|19/03 - 19/03
|Going ahead
|Bredene Koksijde Classic
|20/03 - 20/03
|Cancelled
|Milano – Sanremo
|21/03 - 21/03
|Cancelled
|Volta a Catalunya
|23/03 - 29/03
|Going ahead
|Brugge - De Panne
|25/03 - 25/03
|Cancelled
|Settimana Coppi e Bartali
|25/03 - 29/03
|Cancelled
|E3 BinckBank Classic
|27/03 - 27/03
|Cancelled
|Classic Loire-Atlantique
|28/03 - 28/03
|Going ahead
|Gent – Wevelgem
|29/03 - 29/03
|Cancelled
|Cholet Pays de La Loire
|29/03 - 29/03
|Going ahead