Cycling

Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 : Highlights of stage 4 as Calem Ewan made it back-to-back stage wins

Stage 4 highlights from the Tour of Belgium that saw Australian Caleb Lewan make it back-to-back wins with more decisive teamwork from Lotto-Soudal After a spring finish saw him win on Friday, a measured climb from his team saw the 26-year-old come home in first place, clear of second-place Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels).

00:03:23, an hour ago