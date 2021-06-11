Caleb Ewan finished a superb team move by Lotto-Soudal to sprint to a stage 3 victory at the Tour of Belgium.

The Australian was guided home by his team-mates, contending with a head wind to finish ahead of Pascal Ackermann ( Bora–Hansgrohe) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck–Quick-Step).

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) retains a 45-second overall lead after a relatively comfortable day in the peloton, with two stages to go.

“I’m so impressed with the job my team did, with 3km out, they did a great job getting into a good position,” said Ewan.

“They pulled me through a head wind the whole way and no one came round us.”

The win was a big boost for Ewan in his preparation for the Tour de France and after receiving criticism for withdrawing from the Giro d’Italia, though he later clarified that was due to knee pain.

“I’m lucky to have such strong and smart guys in the team,” he said.

I came out of the Giro with a lot of confidence, I was really happy with how I sprinted there. It was actually a legitimate problem (for withdrawing) and that annoyed me the most, to quit after seven days isn’t great for my preparation either.

“I could have come out of the Giro with four wins but I came out with 2.

“I’m happy with how I’m feeling and it’s going, so I’m on track. As a sprinter, confidence is your biggest weapon and I’m feeling confident at the moment.”

