Caleb Ewan made it back-to-back stage wins in the Baloise Belgium Tour.

The Australian Lotto-Soudal rider won Stage 3 courtesy of a slick team move, but Saturday's Stage 4 success was somewhat of a surprise.

Ewan is not renowned for his climbing but with his team hauling back the only breakaway of note and no-one able to make a decisive move as they came to the finish of the 152.7km route out and back in to Hamoir, Ardennes, the 26-year-old eased home.

"I am so impressed with the job my team did," he said.

"From 3k out with only four riders in front of me, we had to use a few more goes than we wanted to chase the breakaway because it was coming back slowly.

They did a great job getting into the climb in good position and then when we were at the top, we were all there together. Basically, they then pulled from there into the headwind and no-one came round us.

Coquard (B&B Hotels) couldn't catch him and had to settle for second place, with the Italian duo David Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka) taking third and fourth and another Lotto Soudal rider, Jasper De Buts taking fifth.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is still leading the overall General Classification.

