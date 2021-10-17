Ben Swift defended his British National title with a brilliant final sprint in Lincoln.

The event was not held in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, but Swift turned up to defend the crown he won in 2019 - and beat off the challenge of Fred Wright.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Swift was confident in his legs as he made the race hard, attacking early in the race.

The initial break was unsuccessful, but he continued to make moves on the ascent of Michaelgate - and finally took an elite group with him.

Dan McLay, Harry Tanfield, Swift and Wright went away and they stayed together until the penultimate time up Michaelgate, when the former found the pace too hot.

Tanfield was the aggressor on the final lap, suggesting he did not feel he had the legs in a sprint. Swift and Wright kept him under wraps, before they powered up the final climb.

Bahrain-Victorious’ Wright tried his best, but could not match Swift on the run to the line.

“I’m over the moon,” Swift said at the finish. “I’ve become used to wearing this jersey. Unfortunately we didn’t get to race last year so I got another year for free and hopefully today I justified that extra year. It was an incredible day.”

