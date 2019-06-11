Bennett sprints to stage three victory at Criterium du Dauphine

Ireland’s Sam Bennett sprinted to a commanding victory on stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday.

Bora–Hansgrohe’s Bennett took the 177km stage from Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom after some brilliant teamwork allowed him to break clear in the final 200m.

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Wout Van Aert came second in the sprint, with Italian Davide Ballerini close behind him in third.

Belgian Dylan Teuns retained the yellow jersey and his three-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the general classification.

British pair Chris Froome and Adam Yates both remain in the top 10, 24 seconds behind Teuns.