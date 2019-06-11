Bennett was led out by Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Shane Archbold before sprinting to victory ahead of Wout van Aert in the race's third stage.

The podium was completed by Davide Ballerini of Astana after the 172km stage from Le Puy-en-Valey to Riom.

Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns managed to retain the yellow leaders' jersey after finishing in the main peloton.

Despite Tuesday's stage being Bennett's seventh stage WorldTour win of the season, the Irishman previously missed out on a place at the Giro d'Italia to Pascal Ackerman.

Following the win, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider confirmed that he would not be going to next month's Tour de France, with Peter Sagan likely to be selected by his team.

The 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his current contract with his team, stated his aim is to "get a win in each stage race" he takes part in but admitted his next stage race would be the BinckBank Tour in August.

Stage four will consist of a 26.1km individual time trial which takes place in Roanne on Wednesday.