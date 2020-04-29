Cycling

Bernhard Eisel: eSports won't replace cycling but it is a great addition

Bernhard Eisel: eSports can never replace cycling but it is a great addition

2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Bernhard Eisel has told Eurosport that while eSports have emerged as a great alternative during the coronavirus pandemic, cycling remains unmatched as a spectacle.

An eCycling world championships had been scheduled for the autumn of this year after the UCI had signed a deal with Zwift but the coronavirus pandemic accelerated eSport’s integration into the calendar.

Cycling

Recent weeks has seen a ramping up of the e-Cycling content on offer, with the Giro Virtual and the Digital 5 Tour de Suisse following the success of the Virtual Tour of Flanders, which, according to Eisel, has "allowed for some really good initiatives to engage with the fans and give the teams some exposure and probably some new revenue in the near future".

However, while Eisel is positive about the benefits of the growth e-Cycling, the former Dimension Data cyclist insists that the sport has a long way to go before it can match the theatre of a traditional race.

“[There is] no slipstream, limited tactics and no aerodynamics but pure racing at the end. [In] a virtual world with oncoming traffic, riders just ride through the cars.

It is great entertainment, for a few minutes, but the best part of an e-Cycling competition is that you can participate and test yourself against the professionals and that ́s where the value is.

The 39-year-old adds that e-Cycling is a great addition but does not represent the future of a sport defined by intangibles.

“Are e-Sports the future in professional cycling?

“No, crashing, bad weather, bad luck and drama is what makes cycling special, but e-Cycling is definitely a great addition and great entertainment if you want to test yourself.”

