Scotland is preparing to “create cycling history” as the country gets ready to host the Cycling World Championships next year.

It’s been announced that the inaugural 11-day event, which will include 13 different cycling disciplines, will take place between the 3rd and 13th of August 2023.

Road, track and BMX events will be held, as well as racing in Para-cycling and mountain biking.

Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodome, Emirates Arena and Kelvingrove Park will all host parts of the Championships, with Dumfries and Galloway welcoming the Para-cycling road races and time trials.

Paul Bush, who is chair of the World Championships, is excited by the plans, saying “this will quite simply be the biggest cycling event ever held and we are proud that venues in Glasgow and across Scotland will be used to create cycling history”.

World Championships are currently held in each of the sport’s disciplines, taking place independently of each other in different locations and at different times in the year.

The new format will come together for one big event every four years, starting in 2023.

Amina Lanaya is the director general of cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, and she thinks it will provide an incredible spectacle which brings together the “entire cycling family”.

It presents an amazing opportunity to showcase cycling as a sport, but also to make a positive difference to the world

Organisers are focusing on three key themes, with ‘people’, ‘place’ and ‘planet’ at the forefront of what they hope to achieve through the championships.

Trudy Windblade – who is CEO of the event – says its vital the sport strives to deliver a bigger message.

“The world is facing a climate crisis. The bike can play a crucial role as a vehicle for change. The championships will help encourage people to make positive commitments for clean air”, she said.

Speaking after the dates of the festival of cycling were announced, Windblade went on to say, “powered by pedals, we will strive to deliver the most sustainable cycling event ever held and showcase the power of the bike as a catalyst for transformational change in Scotland and beyond”.

Over 8000 athletes from over 120 countries will descend upon Scotland next summer, and UCI president David Lappartient cannot wait for the action to be at, what he expects to be, a ground-breaking event.

“With their experience hosting high-level international sporting events, Glasgow’s iconic sports venues, and the stunning Scottish scenery, we have all the ingredients for an exceptional 11 days of competition”, he said.

Two-time Paralympic medallist Fin Graham is among those excited by the news. He took to Twitter to say he “can’t wait” for the event to begin.

