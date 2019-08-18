The Jumbo-Visma rider clinched the GC from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who led the race going into the final day.

Victory came with an attack on the last lap of the Muur of Geraardsbergen as he overhauled Wellens' 12-second advantage.

De Plus earned a bonus of seven seconds over Golden Kilometre sprints as he pulled clear with Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale).

The stage was won by Naesen who showed the most steel on the Muur, defeating rival Van Avermat and squeezing past Wellens into second place overall.

