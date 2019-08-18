Getty Images
De Plus pounces to win BinckBank Tour as Naesen takes final stage
Laurens De Plus won the BinckBank Tour after finishing third on the final stage, which saw Oliver Naesen edge Greg Van Avermaet for victory.
The Jumbo-Visma rider clinched the GC from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who led the race going into the final day.
Watch cycling live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Victory came with an attack on the last lap of the Muur of Geraardsbergen as he overhauled Wellens' 12-second advantage.
De Plus earned a bonus of seven seconds over Golden Kilometre sprints as he pulled clear with Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale).
The stage was won by Naesen who showed the most steel on the Muur, defeating rival Van Avermat and squeezing past Wellens into second place overall.
Stage results
General Classification results
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react