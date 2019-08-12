Getty Images
Pozzovivo fractures arm and leg after hit by car during BinckBank Tour
Bahrain Merida rider Domenico Pozzovivo has fractured his arm and leg after being hit by a car during the first stage of the BinckBank Tour, his team have confirmed.
In a tweet, the team confirmed the Italian was "stable and conscious", and indicated that he would be undergoing surgery shortly.
The 37-year-old joined the team last year following a four-year spell with AG2R Mondiale.
