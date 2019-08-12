He led Belgium's Edward Theuns in second and the Netherlands' Mike Teunissen in third.

The stage concluded with a bunch sprint, with Theuns leading the way, but he was caught by a great move around the outside by Bennett.

Earlier in the race, Baptiste Planckaert took first place twice at the Super 8 Checkpoint Sprints, claiming the beige leader's jersey in the Checkpoint classification; and in the Golden Kilometre Lukasz Wisniowski took two first places and one second place in the triple intermediate sprint.