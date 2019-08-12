Getty Images
Bennett wins opening stage of BinckBank Tour
Ireland's Sam Bennett of BORA-Hansgrohe won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, between Beveren and Hulst.
He led Belgium's Edward Theuns in second and the Netherlands' Mike Teunissen in third.
The stage concluded with a bunch sprint, with Theuns leading the way, but he was caught by a great move around the outside by Bennett.
Earlier in the race, Baptiste Planckaert took first place twice at the Super 8 Checkpoint Sprints, claiming the beige leader's jersey in the Checkpoint classification; and in the Golden Kilometre Lukasz Wisniowski took two first places and one second place in the triple intermediate sprint.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react